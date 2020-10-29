35,260 Shares in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Acquired by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 45.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 143.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Athene during the third quarter worth $1,213,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Athene by 105.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Athene from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Shares of NYSE:ATH traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $30.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,732. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $50.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average of $32.08. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.