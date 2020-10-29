3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by David Loasby

David Loasby decreased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in 3M were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.31.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.87. 78,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525,091. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.