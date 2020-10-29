51,846 Shares in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Purchased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,846 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Forestar Group by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 143,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Forestar Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forestar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Forestar Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

FOR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,159. The stock has a market cap of $812.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Forestar Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $23.11.

Forestar Group Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

