$759.12 Million in Sales Expected for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will report $759.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $778.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $729.00 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $823.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on MSM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 4,305.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 397.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.29. The stock had a trading volume of 12,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.89. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $79.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.