8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $15.95, but opened at $17.43. 8X8 shares last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 105,850 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 63.36%.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on EGHT shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.25 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.55.

In related news, CEO Vikram Verma sold 43,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $661,970.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,043.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $35,756.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,466 shares in the company, valued at $151,172.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 130,999 shares of company stock worth $2,006,517 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in 8X8 by 1,690.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in 8X8 by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

About 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.