$9.27 Billion in Sales Expected for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report $9.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.55 billion and the lowest is $8.82 billion. The TJX Companies reported sales of $10.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full-year sales of $32.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 billion to $33.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $41.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.67 billion to $44.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The TJX Companies.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.81.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 293.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.70. 150,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,179,697. The stock has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of 90.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.99. The TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The TJX Companies (TJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.