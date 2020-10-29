AB Electrolux (publ) (ELUXY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS: ELUXY) in the last few weeks:

10/26/2020 – AB Electrolux (publ) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/26/2020 – AB Electrolux (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/12/2020 – AB Electrolux (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/8/2020 – AB Electrolux (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

10/6/2020 – AB Electrolux (publ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/5/2020 – AB Electrolux (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

10/1/2020 – AB Electrolux (publ) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/8/2020 – AB Electrolux (publ) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.18. The stock had a trading volume of 712 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.22. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

