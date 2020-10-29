Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Stock Holdings Cut by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,846 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,879 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Aecom worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aecom by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Aecom by 37,162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aecom by 4,175.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aecom during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,648,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aecom during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 21,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $832,880.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,913.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Aecom stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.44. 19,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,722. Aecom has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.65.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Aecom from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

