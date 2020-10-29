Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 189,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,872,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $1,105,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 333.3% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.38.

Shares of APD traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $273.33. 3,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,108. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.22 and a 200-day moving average of $265.83. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $310.73. The stock has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

