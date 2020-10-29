Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) and Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Critical Survey

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

This table compares Warner Music Group and Allied Esports Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warner Music Group N/A N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment -128.57% -52.23% -32.83%

15.2% of Warner Music Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Warner Music Group and Allied Esports Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warner Music Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million 1.23 -$16.74 million ($0.92) -1.09

Warner Music Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Warner Music Group and Allied Esports Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warner Music Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00

Allied Esports Entertainment has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 300.00%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists. This segment also specializes in marketing its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials. It conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Elektra, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. This segment markets, sells, and licenses recorded music in various physical formats, including CDs, vinyl, and DVDs; and digital formats, such as downloads and streaming. The Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights to approximately 1.4 million musical compositions comprising pop hits, American standards, folk songs, and motion picture and theatrical compositions. Its catalog includes approximately 80,000 songwriters and composers; and a range of genres, including pop, rock, jazz, classical, country, R&B, hip-hop, rap, reggae, Latin, folk, blues, symphonic, soul, Broadway, techno, alternative, and gospel. This segment also administers the music and soundtracks of various third-party television and film producers and studios; and operates production music library. In addition, it offers music and video products to retailers and wholesale distributors; and distribution centers and ventures. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Warner Music Group Corp. is a subsidiary of AI Entertainment Holdings LLC.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions. The company also operates ClubWPT, an online poker club; PlayWPT, a web and mobile social poker; and Alpha8, a social poker product. In addition, it engages in the brand and music licensing business. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.