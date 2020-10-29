Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 18.17%. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2020

Shares of ALSN stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.15. 16,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,602. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $49.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

