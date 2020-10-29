Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 11.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. 140166 increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,685.59.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,534.18 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,726.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1,027.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,510.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1,460.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

