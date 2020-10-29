Altagas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at National Bank Financial

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Altagas from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cormark upped their price target on Altagas from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. CSFB upgraded Altagas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Beacon Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Altagas in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.96.

Get Altagas alerts:

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$16.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Altagas has a fifty-two week low of C$8.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.50.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$989.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Altagas will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Altagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.