AM Investment Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,437 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 126,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 35,596 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Ford Motor by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 997,653 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 104,963 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 22.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,953,848 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,097,000 after buying an additional 716,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 111.4% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,693 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on F shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

F opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

