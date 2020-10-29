AM Investment Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.54.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $45.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $70.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 2.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

