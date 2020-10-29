AM Investment Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.54.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $45.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $70.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 2.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit