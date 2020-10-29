AM Investment Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 69.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1,658.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,652,000 after buying an additional 2,795,556 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Southern by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

SO stock opened at $57.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 21,221 shares of company stock worth $1,163,540 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

