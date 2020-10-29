AM Investment Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 500.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD opened at $82.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.59. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.84 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of JD.com to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Macquarie upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.