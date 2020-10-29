AM Investment Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 500.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JD opened at $82.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.59. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.84 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97.
JD has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of JD.com to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Macquarie upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.
About JD.com
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
