AM Investment Strategies LLC Has $618,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

AM Investment Strategies LLC lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 41.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in 3M by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 250.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $62,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.31.

NYSE:MMM opened at $157.20 on Thursday. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.81.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

