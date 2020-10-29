AM Investment Strategies LLC Takes Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 551.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $50,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MS stock opened at $47.57 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 179 shares of company stock worth $7,931 and have sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

