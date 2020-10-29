AMCON Distributing (DIT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on December 1st

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th.
NYSE DIT opened at $69.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.27. AMCON Distributing has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $82.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
AMCON Distributing Company Profile
