AMCON Distributing (DIT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on December 1st

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th.

NYSE DIT opened at $69.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.27. AMCON Distributing has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $82.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

