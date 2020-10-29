American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AXP. Bank of America cut shares of American Express from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup cut American Express from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Compass Point upped their price target on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.04.

Shares of AXP opened at $91.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.89.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in American Express by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $999,362,000 after buying an additional 6,619,218 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in American Express by 95.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,559,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $520,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,537,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,335,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,570 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,977,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Express by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $660,641,000 after buying an additional 1,559,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Analyst Recommendations for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit