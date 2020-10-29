American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AXP. Bank of America cut shares of American Express from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup cut American Express from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Compass Point upped their price target on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.04.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP opened at $91.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.89.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in American Express by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $999,362,000 after buying an additional 6,619,218 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in American Express by 95.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,559,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $520,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,537,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,335,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,570 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,977,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Express by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $660,641,000 after buying an additional 1,559,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.