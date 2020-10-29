Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 384,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $2,824,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 325.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 96,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,865,000 after buying an additional 73,612 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,029,000 after acquiring an additional 13,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.99. The stock had a trading volume of 15,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

