Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 87.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,796,000 after buying an additional 3,911,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,493,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amgen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after purchasing an additional 501,592 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 44.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,827,000 after purchasing an additional 391,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 147.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 645,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,240,000 after purchasing an additional 384,997 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,366. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.12.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.