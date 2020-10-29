Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $255.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMGN. Truist upgraded shares of Amgen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amgen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $254.42.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $216.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.21.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.63. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. Analysts forecast that Amgen will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.9% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $597,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 7.8% during the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 24.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

