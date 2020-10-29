Amgen’s (AMGN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $278.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $279.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.58.

AMGN traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $216.44. The company had a trading volume of 58,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,366. The stock has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.22 and its 200 day moving average is $239.21.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

