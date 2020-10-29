Analysts Anticipate Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is ($0.81). Sanderson Farms posted earnings of ($0.95) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $3.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.41. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $956.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.50.

SAFM traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.14. 37,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,185. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $102.13 and a 1 year high of $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Sanderson Farms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.12%.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

