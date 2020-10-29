Analysts Expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to Post $0.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.50. EnPro Industries posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.60 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 958.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 14.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 16.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.06. The stock had a trading volume of 693 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,047. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $72.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.22 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

