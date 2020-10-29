Analysts Issue Forecasts for BayCom Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BayCom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BCML. Zacks Investment Research lowered BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

BCML stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,672. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.92. The company has a market cap of $130.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.89. BayCom has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14).

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCML. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in BayCom by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in BayCom by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BayCom by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BayCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

