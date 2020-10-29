Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cummins Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cummins in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann expects that the company will post earnings per share of $17.30 for the year.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CMI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cummins from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Melius lowered Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.10.

Cummins stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.45. The stock had a trading volume of 36,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.12. Cummins has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $231.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 34.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

