Analysts Offer Predictions for Park National Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Park National in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Park National’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PRK. Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Park National in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PRK traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.65. 674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,293. Park National has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the second quarter valued at about $3,664,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the first quarter valued at about $1,616,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the third quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the second quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the second quarter valued at about $777,000.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

