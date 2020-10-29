Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Kering (PPRUY)

Kering (OTCMKTS: PPRUY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/23/2020 – Kering had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/23/2020 – Kering had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/10/2020 – Kering was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

10/5/2020 – Kering had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/2/2020 – Kering had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

PPRUY traded down $3.37 on Thursday, reaching $60.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,926. The company has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.72. Kering SA has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.40.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

