Analysts Set Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) PT at $110.47

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Truist dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

BXP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,109. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.60 and its 200-day moving average is $87.63. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $70.59 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.67.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 387.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 91,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after buying an additional 72,426 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 65.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 279,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after acquiring an additional 110,360 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 225.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth $880,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 13.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,288,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

