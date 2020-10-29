Analysts Set Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) PT at $143.31

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.75.

CB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

Get Chubb alerts:

NYSE:CB opened at $127.48 on Monday. Chubb has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.16). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 296.3% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 95.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.