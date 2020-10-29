Analysts Set Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target at $33.70

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,674.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock worth $3,349,050 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,381. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.39. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $42.12.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.04%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

