Analysts Set Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target at $100.00

Shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,569,000 after buying an additional 52,501 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 740,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,067,000 after buying an additional 127,262 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 609,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,374,000 after buying an additional 188,557 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 560,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,511,000 after buying an additional 534,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 18.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 309,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,028,000 after purchasing an additional 49,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.98. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $96.80.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

