Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 78.04%.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 80,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,696,738. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 28th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

In related news, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 8,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $46,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

