Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Anthem updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 22.30 EPS.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $9.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $276.61. 59,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,068. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.38.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.20.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.