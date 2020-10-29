apM Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $46.63 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. apM Coin has a market cap of $46.63 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One apM Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000960 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, apM Coin has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00031632 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.78 or 0.04049573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00029359 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00228702 BTC.

apM Coin Token Profile

apM Coin (APM) is a token. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com

apM Coin Token Trading

