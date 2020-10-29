Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.31.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $838,149.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,286,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,874,000 after acquiring an additional 543,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,146,000 after buying an additional 614,362 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,544,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 930,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,445,000 after buying an additional 170,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,539,000 after buying an additional 51,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.66. 60,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,566. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.16. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $467.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

