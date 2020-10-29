Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Aptiv updated its FY20 guidance to $1.65 to $1.80 EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.65-1.80 EPS.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $5.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.49. The stock had a trading volume of 22,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,958. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.23. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $102.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aptiv from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aptiv from $63.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.46.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

