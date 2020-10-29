Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Aptiv updated its FY20 guidance to $1.65 to $1.80 EPS and its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 1.65-1.80 EPS.
Shares of APTV stock traded up $5.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.49. The stock had a trading volume of 22,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,958. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.23. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $102.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Aptiv Company Profile
Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.
