Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.65-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.54-12.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.15 billion.Aptiv also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.65 to $1.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.46.

Get Aptiv alerts:

NYSE:APTV traded up $5.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,958. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $102.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.39. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.