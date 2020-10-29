Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.41% from the company’s previous close.

ARES has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.82.

Shares of ARES stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,665. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 83.64, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $25,492.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 65,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $2,581,467.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 853,121 shares of company stock worth $34,678,656. Corporate insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 8.3% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.6% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 956,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 33.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after purchasing an additional 75,573 shares during the period. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

