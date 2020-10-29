Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 99,259 shares during the period. Atlas Air Worldwide comprises about 1.7% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.91% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $14,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 98.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 162,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 80,797 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1,150.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $7,519,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $3,636,000.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 4,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $258,361.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,526,277. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $90,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,123.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,240 shares of company stock valued at $6,332,453. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.07. 4,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,052. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $2.64. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

AAWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

