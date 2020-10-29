Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 200 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.18. The company had a trading volume of 321,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,655,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The firm has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.04.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.