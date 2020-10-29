B. Riley Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.19%.

HMST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.26. 1,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,151. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.07. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $34.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 405.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 88,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70,605 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter worth $270,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 8,837 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.85 per share, with a total value of $237,273.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,200.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $27,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,182.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 29,258 shares of company stock valued at $770,681 over the last quarter. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

