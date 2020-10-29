Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Reduced by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 234,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 47,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 24.8% in the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 44,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 19.0% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 648,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,910,000 after acquiring an additional 103,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. DA Davidson cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 13,584,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,723,609. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

