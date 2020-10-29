Bank of Hawaii Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.90 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.80. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BOH. ValuEngine cut Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of BOH opened at $58.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.77 and its 200-day moving average is $58.56. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe bought 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.27 per share, with a total value of $85,948.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victor K. Nichols bought 4,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.66 per share, with a total value of $249,078.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,661.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $386,987. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 40.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 20.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 18,001 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth approximately $768,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

