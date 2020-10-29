Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by David Loasby

David Loasby lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,996 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the quarter. David Loasby’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth $101,000. 35.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMO shares. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. CIBC started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

NYSE BMO traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $60.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,299. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.78 and its 200-day moving average is $55.48. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 44.51%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

