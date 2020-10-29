Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 12.05%.

Shares of BWFG stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $15.31. 270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,083. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $123.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24.

BWFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

