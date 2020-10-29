Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 12.05%.

Shares of BWFG stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $15.31. 270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,083. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $123.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24.

BWFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Earnings History for Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit