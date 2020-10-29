Barrington Research Comments on National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NCMI. Wedbush cut National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.91. 16,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,854. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 74,831 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $216,261.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 173.5% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 35,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 22,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in National CineMedia by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 77,320 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in National CineMedia by 33.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 89,437 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in National CineMedia by 21.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in National CineMedia by 26.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 358,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

